Julian Clary and Matthew Kelly to star in UK tour of The Dresser

Julian Clary and Matthew Kelly will star in a new UK tour of The Dresser, opening at the Cheltenham Everyman Theatre from 10 to 19 September.

Olivier Award-winner Kelly (BIG the Musical, Of Mice and Men) will play Sir and Clary (The London Palladium pantomime Goldilocks and the Three Bears) will play Norman in Ronald Harwood's drama, inspired by the playwright's memories of working as Donald Wolfit's dresser as a young man. Terry Johnson directs the show, with additional members of the creative team to be announced.

The Dresser is based in a war-torn provincial theatre in 1942, where an actor-manager is struggling to complete his 227th performance of King Lear and a dresser remains by his side to ensure the show will go on.

After Cheltenham, the show will play at the Theatre Royal Bath from 21 to 26 September – with an official opening night on 23 September – before continuing its UK tour until spring 2021, with further dates and venues to be revealed.