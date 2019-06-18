Jennifer Saunders in Blithe Spirit at Theatre Royal Bath first look photos

Images have been released offering a first look at Jennifer Saunders in the Theatre Royal Bath production of Blithe Spirit.

The show opens this week and stars Saunders as Madame Arcati alongside Lisa Dillon, Emma Naomi, Geoffrey Streatfeild, Simon Coates, Lucy Robinson and Rose Wardlaw. The production is directed by Richard Eyre.

Anthony Ward designs and Howard Harrison lights the production which runs until 6 July.

Noël Coward's comedy tells what happens when Charles Condomine and his wife Ruth are haunted and an eccentric medium comes to stage a seance.