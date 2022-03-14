Noises Off to tour ahead of new West End run with Felicity Kendal to star

Stage and screen star Felicity Kendal is set to headline the upcoming 40th anniversary production of Michael Frayn's hit comedy Noises Off as Dotty Otley.

Most recently seen as Evangeline Harcourt in the WhatsOnStage Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre, Kendal's previous stage credits also include Lettice and Lovage, Hay Fever, Relatively Speaking, Mrs Warren's Profession, among many others.

The beloved play-within-a-play comedy follows the on and off-stage antics of a group of hapless and accident-prone actors.

Under the direction of Lindsay Posner (who previously directed Noises Off at London's Old Vic), the piece is set to open at the Theatre Royal Bath (21 September to 1 October 2022), before heading to Richmond Theatre (4 to 15 October), Theatre Royal Brighton (18 to 22 October) and Cambridge Arts Theatre (25 to 29 October).

Produced by Theatre Royal Bath Productions, the play is also eyeing a West End transfer.

Further casting and creative team members are to be announced.



