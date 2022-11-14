New Cole Porter musical Roman Holiday to stage UK premiere

The city famous for its Roman baths will also be staging the UK premiere of new Cole Porter musical Roman Holiday next summer.

Theatre Royal Bath Productions, by arrangement with Paul Blake and BFI Productions, will present the new stage adaptation of the multi-Academy Award-winning movie which made a global star of Audrey Hepburn. It will feature a plethora of Porter classics such as "Easy To Love", "You Do Something To Me", "In The Still Of The Night", "Just One Of Those Things" and "Night and Day".

Adapted by Kirsten Guenther and Paul Blake (Irving Berlin's White Christmas) and directed by Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Sams (Noises Off), the musical follows Ann, a young princess visiting Rome on a goodwill tour, and Joe, an American journalist who offers to show her around the city.

The romantic comedy had previously been scheduled for a 2020 summer run at Curve in Leicester.

Casting and additional creative team information for the UK premiere will be announced in due course.

Roman Holiday will run at Theatre Royal Bath from 10 June until 1 July 2023, with a press night set for 20 June.