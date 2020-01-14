Curve Leicester to stage Roman Holiday musical, Sansara plus Cat on a Hot Tin Roof revival

Curve Leicester has announced plans for the coming year.

From 15 July to 1 August, the venue will present a brand new UK premiere production of musical Roman Holiday. Directed by the venue's artistic director Nikolai Foster, the show features tunes from Cole Porter alongside a book from Kirsten Guenther and Paul Blake.

Following a whirlwind royal romance in the Italian capital, the Roman Holiday film was first seen in 1953. It was first adapted for the stage in 2001, and was last seen in California in 2017. Casting and further creatives for Foster's production are to be announced.

The RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award-winner Anthony Almeida will helm a new production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, with costume design by Rosanna Vize. Co-produced with Rose Theatre Kingston, English Touring Theatre and Alexandra Palace, the piece will run at Curve from 11 to 26 September.

The venue will collaborate with associate artist Aakash Odedra and Hu Shenyuan to produce a new dance show Sansara, which runs from 20 to 21 October. The piece, which is inspired by the 16th-century classic Chinese novel Journey to the West, is co-produced with Birmingham Hippodrome and will run in Melbourne in March.