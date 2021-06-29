Charlie and Stan tour announces cast and new production dates

Casting and new tour dates have been revealed for Told By An Idiot's hit comedy Charlie and Stan.

Opening on tour at Theatre Royal Bath on 17 July, the piece will then visit the Minack Theatre in Cornwall for an official press night on 2 August.

Taking on the role of Charlie Chaplin is Danielle Bird, joined by Jerone Marsh-Reid as Stan Laurel. Nick Haverson will play Fred Karno and Sara Alexander will play all the other parts.

Inspired by true events and based on the lives of Chaplin and Laurel, the show was seen under a different name in late 2019 (where it earned a five-star review from WhatsOnStage.)

Written and directed by Paul Hunter, the piece will also stop at Theatebarn Evesham, Malvern Festival Theatre, Everyman Cheltenham, The Lowry and Oxford Playhouse.

Designed by Ioana Curelea, with lighting design by Aideen Malone, video design by Dom Baker, original piano score by Mercury Award nominee Zoe Rahman and song arrangement by Sophie Cotton. Famous Belgian clown Jos Houben is physical comedy consultant and dance choreography is by Nuna Sandy for ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company.

The piece is based on an idea by Irene Cotton, with additional material from the company.

Watch a new trailer now (you are advised to turn the volume up!)