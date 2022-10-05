Rebecca Wickes to join Six UK and Ireland tour

She's appeared in Heathers on tour, Millennials in London and rocked We Will Rock You on the high seas, but Rebecca Wickes is now set to join Six on tour.

Wickes, who led Heathers as Veronica, will play Katherine Howard in the hit production, which continues to sell out houses across the nation. She previously appeared in the Norwegian Cruise Line production of the show in 2020.

She takes on the hit role in the multi-award-winning musical from 14 October, mid-way through the show's spell in York.

Six, retelling the lives of the wives of Henry VIII, is currently set to be performed in Swindon, Swansea, Malvern, Bradford, Inverness, Stoke, Chichester, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Plymouth, Dartford, Woking, Stockton, Cambridge, Birmingham, Belfast, Wycombe, Tunbridge Wells, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Norwich, Peterborough, Newcastle, Blackpool, Manchester, Southampton, Leeds, Cardiff, Glasgow and Nottingham.

The show is penned by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss with co-direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, with choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.

The design team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Tim Deiling (lighting design) and Paul Gatehouse (sound design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and UK musical supervision by Katy Richardson. Casting is by Pearson, with Grace Taylor and Franny Anne Rafferty as associate directors and Sam Cox as hair and make-up supervisor.