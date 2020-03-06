Noughts and Crosses Malorie Blackman stage adaptation to embark on new UK tour

Noughts and Crosses – the award-winning production by Pilot Theatre – will tour the UK this autumn, it has been announced.

The Sabrina Mahfouz adaptation of Malorie Blackman's young adult novel tells the story of two teenagers in a volatile, racially segregated society. The stage production is based on the first book in Blackman's Noughts & Crosses series, which won the Red House Children's Book Award and has recently begun broadcasting as a TV series on BBC One.

Pilot Theatre's artistic director Esther Richardson will direct the show, which will open at York Theatre Royal from 11 to 19 September before touring to Richmond Theatre (22 to 26 September), Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guildford (29 September to 3 October), Belgrade Theatre Coventry (7 to10 October), New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich (13 to 17 October), Birmingham Rep (3 to 7 November), Nuffield Theatre Southampton (10 to 14 November) and Liverpool Playhouse (17 to 21 November), with further dates to be confirmed.

Noughts and Crosses was originally produced by Pilot Theatre, Derby Theatre, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Mercury Theatre Colchester and York Theatre Royal who recently formed a new partnership to develop theatre for younger audiences. The show won the Excellence in Touring award at the UK Theatre Awards in 2019 and was nominated for Best Show for Children and Young People. The consortium is currently touring Emteaz Hussain's adaptation of Alex Wheatle's award-winning novel Crongton Knights.

Director Richardson commented: "We're delighted that this show which was nominated for best show for children and young people at UK Theatre Awards is returning later this year. It's wonderful that even more young people will be able to experience this production and Pilot will be able to tour to areas of England that we haven't visited thanks to the support of Arts Council England."

A full cast and creative team is to be announced.