New Fran casting set for Strictly Ballroom tour

New lead casting has been set for Strictly Ballroom's ongoing tour.

Joining Kevin Clifton in the show from 27 March and taking over from previous star Maisie Smith will be Dancing on Ice finalist and Coronation Street star Faye Brookes.

Brookes is no stranger to the stage, having appeared in the likes of Chicago and Legally Blonde. She said today: "I'm thrilled to be joining the tour of Strictly Ballroom and can't wait to work with Craig Revel Horwood, Kevin Clifton and the hugely talented cast. I'm so excited to be playing the role of Fran and making it my own. Bring it on!"

Smith is set to perform until 25 March, playing her final performance in Southend. Brookes will then appear in Bradford, Milton Keynes, Norwich, Bournemouth, York, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Derry, Dublin, Glasgow, Aylesbury, Nottingham, Salford, Leeds and Bristol.

Horwood directs the musical, which is based on Baz Luhrmann's 1992 film. It follows an unlikely romance between Scott Hastings (Clifton) and Fran (Smith/Brookes) set against the colourful backdrop of the Australian ballroom dancing scene.

The show features a book by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce and hit songs such as "Love is in the Air" and "Time After Time", as well as new songs by artists including Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect.