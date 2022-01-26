Watch the Bat Out of Hell tour cast pay tribute to Meat Loaf during the show's curtain call

Music titan, writer and actor Meat Loaf has died aged 74 and the Bat Out of Hell cast paid tribute to him last week.

He had a raft of stage credits, including in the original LA cast of The Rocky Horror Show (he later went on to play in the movie as well), while also appearing in the musical Hair, both on- and off-Broadway. The performer also appeared in straight plays, such as As You Like It at Shakespeare in the Park.

A statement given by his family said: We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man. From his heart to your souls…don't ever stop rocking!"



