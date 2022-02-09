Complete cast for Singin' in the Rain tour revealed

The full company for the upcoming tour of Jonathan Church's production of Singin' in the Rain has been revealed.

Leading the tour will be Sam Lips as Don Lockwood (West Side Story, Strictly Ballroom), Charlotte Gooch (Strictly Ballroom) as aspiring actress Kathy Selden, Ross McLaren (Sleepless) as the wisecracking Cosmo Brown and Jenny Gayner (The Girls) as silver-screen siren Lina Lamont.

Peppered throughout the tour stops will be guest appearances from cast members who have played roles before:

• Adam Cooper (Swan Lake) will take on the role of Don Lockwood in Woking, Manchester, Glasgow and Plymouth

• Faye Tozer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) will star as Lina Lamont in Canterbury, Woking, Milton Keynes, Edinburgh and Newcastle

• Kevin Clifton (Rock of Ages) will play Cosmo Brown in Bristol, Cardiff, Southampton, Liverpool and Glasgow

Further casting includes Sandra Dickinson, who will appear as Dora Bailey, Michael Matus as Roscoe Dexter and Imogen Brooke as Zelda Zanders. The ensemble features Briana Craig, Alastair Crosswell, Lavinia Fitzpatrick, Alex Given, Ryan Gover, Ashleigh Graham, Thomas Inge, Robin Kent, Joshua Lovell, George Lyons, Amonik Melaco, Ashleigh Morris, Peter Nash, Dale Rapley, Molly Rees-Howe, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Heather Scott-Martin, Megan Speirs, Ben Whitnall, and Ellie May Wilson.

Opening next month at the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury, the show will also visit Woking's New Victoria Theatre, Southend's Cliffs Pavilion, Milton Keynes Theatre, Edinburgh Festival Theatre, Newcastle, Theatre Royal, Manchester Opera House, Bristol Hippodrome, Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre, Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome, Southampton Mayflower Theatre, Liverpool Empire, New Wimbledon Theatre, Nottingham Concert Hall, Bradford Alhambra Theatre, Sheffield Lyceum, His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen, Glasgow, King's Theatre with the tour concluding at Plymouth's Theatre Royal in August.

Based on the seminal movie, the show features tunes by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including "Make ‘em Laugh", "Good Morning", "Moses Supposes" and "Singin' in the Rain".

Original screenplay and adaptations are by Betty Comden and Adolph Green. Alongside Church, the show has choreography by Andrew Wright, design by Simon Higlett, with lighting by Tim Mitchell. Stuart Burt is casting director.