All Russian State Ballet UK tour performances cancelled

All UK performances of the Russian State Ballet's ongoing tour have been cancelled due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

With widespread condemnation of the unjustified attack on a neighbour country, Russian cultural bodies have seen work opportunities disappear.

Though gradually taking place over the weekend, a statement by the show's producer Raymond Gubbay Ltd said today: "In view of the current shocking circumstances unfolding in Ukraine, the remaining performances by the Russian State Ballet of Siberia of their 2021/2022 tour will not be taking place.

The tour had been set to run through to the end of March, visiting venues such as visit Basingstoke, Bournemouth, Brighton, Bristol, Darlington, Edinburgh, High Wycombe, Hull, Ipswich, Leicester, Liverpool, Northampton, Nottingham, Oxford, Reading, Southend, Wimbledon and Wolverhampton.