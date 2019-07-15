Backstage with Mamma Mia!'s Mazz Murray

Now in its 20th year, we thought it as good a time as any to drop in on Abba show Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre and have a chat with new cast member Mazz Murray.

Murray, who previously played the role of Tanya in the musical's London run, has rejoined the cast in the role of Donna.

The musical, which features the iconic music of Abba, first premiered in 1999 and has been adapted into a hit film starring Meryl Streep, with a sequel released last year starring Lily James.