 Louis Gaunt, Rob Madge and Natalie McQueen join Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime at the London Palladium

The West End panto returns!

London Palladium pantomime cast

(© Jack and the Beanstalk)

Further casting has been revealed for The London Palladium's pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

Louis Gaunt (Mary Poppins) will play Jack, with Rob Madge (My Son's A Queer) as Pat the Cow and Natalie McQueen (Bonnie and Clyde) as Princess Jill.

The event, running from 10 December to 15 January, sees comedy legend Dawn French return to the venue, alongside the usual Palladium cohort of Julian Clary, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot.

Alongside producer and director Michael Harrison, the creative team also includes choreographer Karen Bruce, set designer Mark Walters, costume designer Hugh Durrant, lighting designer Ben Cracknell and sound designer Gareth Owen. Composition and orchestrations are by Gary Hind.