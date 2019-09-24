Graham Norton, Michelle Visage and Tom Allen to host West End Bares anniversary special

The hosts for this year's 10th anniversary special West End Bares have been revealed.

The show benefits the Make A Difference Trust, a UK-based charity with a vision of a world free from HIV and AIDS. The concept has raised over £300,000 since its inception and is based on Broadway Bares, by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Pretty Woman).

Graham Norton will return to host the evening on 13 October, alongside Michelle Visage and Tom Allen.

West End Bares: Stripped will be directed by David Grewcock and Will Lucas, with choreography from Jessica Ellen Knight, Sean Parkins, Joanna Goodwin, Stuart Rogers, Racky Plews, Ashley Nottingham, Ella Nonini, Adam Scott and Chris Whittaker.

The trio join the previously announced Kerry Ellis, Michael Auger, Amy Hart, Emmanuel Kojo, Natalie McQueen and Oliver Savile with more guests and performers to be announced.

Norton said: "I'm thrilled to be back co-hosting West End Bares with Tom and Michelle and I can't believe we're now celebrating the show's 10th birthday. It's always a brilliant night and this year promises to be better than ever!"