RSC's Swan Theatre to remain closed until 2023 with essential works planned

The RSC has revealed its second space, the Swan Theatre, will remain closed until 2023 while essential works are carried out.

The Swan, located around the back of the RSC, will be stripped back to its frame, with a new structural grid installed in order to remove pressure from the ceiling. This will also provide an opportunity to add additional lighting, sound and video resources, as well as additional seating. In total the venue will have 11 wheelchair positions, improved lighting and a new hearing loop.

The venue, located behind the Royal Shakespeare Theatre (which has just announced two new productions) is expected to reopen early next year, with cleaned and repaired wood and brickwork.

The company has also launched one of the UK's largest arts learning programmes leed by an online Shakespeare curriculum.