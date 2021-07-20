RSC's outdoor Comedy of Errors – first look photos

First look photos have been revealed for the RSC's outdoor staging of The Comedy of Errors, in the venue's new Lydia and Manfred Gorvy Garden Theatre in Stratford.

Riad Richie, Jonathan Broadbent

© RSC / Pete Le May 2021

Jonathan Broadbent and Greg Haiste play, respectively, Dromio of Syracuse and Dromio of Ephesus, with Hedydd Dylan (Adrianna), Guy Lewis (Antipholus of Syracuse) and Rowan Polonski (Antipholus of Ephesus) and Avita Jay (Luciana).

Alfred Clay and Avita Jay

© RSC / Pete Le May 2021

The cast also includes Toyin Ayedun-Alase (Courtesan), Antony Bunsee (Egeon), Alfred Clay (Dr Pinch), William Grint (2nd Merchant), Zoe Lambert (Aemilia), Dyfrig Morris (2nd Merchant Bodyguard), Baker Mukasa (Angelo), Patrick Osborne (Balthasar), Nicholas Prasad (Duke Solinus), Riad Richie (1st Merchant/Young Egeon) and Sarah Seggari (Luce/Messenger).

Jonathan Broadbent and Guy Lewis

© RSC / Pete Le May 2021

After its summer run outdoors at the venue's new Garden Theatre, the piece will visit Theatre Royal, Nottingham (22 to 24 October), The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (27 to 30 October), and the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (2 to 6 November), with a further run at the Barbican in London this winter.

Hedydd Dylan

© RSC / Pete Le May 2021

Directed by Phillip Breen, the piece is designed by Max Jones with lighting by Tina MacHugh, music by Paddy Cunneen, sound by Dyfan Jones, movement by Charlotte Broom and fights by Renny Krupinski. It plays from 13 July to 26 September, with a press performance tonight on 20 July.

Avita Jay

© RSC / Pete Le May 2021

Guy Lewis and Hedydd Dylan

© RSC / Pete Le May 2021

Jonathan Broadbent, Rowan Polonski, Greg Haiste

© RSC / Pete Le May 2021

Dyfrig Morris, William Grint, Jonathan Broadbent, Rowan Polonsk

© RSC / Pete Le May 2021

Guy Lewis and Toyin Ayedun-Alase

© RSC / Pete Le May 2021

Riad Richie and Greg Haiste

© RSC / Pete Le May 2021

Greg Haiste and Rowan Polonski

© RSC / Pete Le May 2021

Nicholas Prasad, Rowan Polonski and William Grint

© RSC / Pete Le May 2021

Greg Haiste

© RSC / Pete Le May 2021