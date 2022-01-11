RSC releases Much Ado About Nothing behind-the-scenes images

The Royal Shakespeare Company has released behind-the-scenes images for its upcoming production of Much Ado About Nothing.

Roy Alexander Weise's revival of Shakespeare's beloved comedy is set in an imagined futuristic world, and will feature costume design by Melissa Simon-Hartman, owner of Simon-Hartman London.

The cast includes Michael Balogun (as Benedick) and Akiya Henry (as Beatrice), alongside Toyin Ayedun-Alase (as Verges), Micah Balfour (as Don John), Rebecca Banatvala (as Seacole), Michael Bartelle (as Sexton), Mensah Bediako (as Antonio), Christelle Elwin (as Messenger), DK Fashola (as Friar), Kevin N Golding (as Leonato), Karen Henthorn (as Dogberry), Aruna Jalloh (as Oatcake), Sapphire Joy (as Margaret), Curtis Kemlo (as Borachio), Denver-Isaac Kwashe (as Conrade), Mohammed Mansaray (as Claudio), Taya Ming (as Hero), Ann Ogbomo (as Don Pedra), Luke Wilson (as Balthasar) and Adeola Yemitan (as Ursula).

The creative team also features an original score from Femi Temowo, scenic design by Jemima Robinson, lighting design by Azusa Ono, sound design by Claire Windsor, dramaturgy by Anthony Simpson-Pike and movement direction by DK Fashola.

The production is set to play in Straftford-upon-Avon from 4 February to 12 March 2022.







