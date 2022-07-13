RSC broadcasts Richard III to cinemas from September

The Royal Shakespeare Company's current production of Richard III will be broadcast to cinemas across the UK from 28 September 2022.

Directed by Gregory Doran, it features Arthur Hughes in the title role, marking the first time Richard III has been performed by a disabled actor in the company's history.

Hughes made his debut with the RSC in April this year playing the young Richard of Gloucester in Owen Horsley's Henry VI: The Wars of the Roses.

Richard III will also be broadcast as live direct into UK classrooms for free on Thursday 24 November.

Erica Whyman, RSC acting artistic director, said: "I am delighted that we will share this critically acclaimed Richard III on screen. Gregory Doran, artistic director emeritus, has directed a vivid and imaginative production, in which Arthur Hughes is both terrifying and gloriously charismatic."

The production continues in Stratford-upon-Avon until Saturday 8 October 2022.