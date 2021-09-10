RSC artistic director Gregory Doran to take compassionate leave to care for husband Antony Sher

The RSC's artistic director Gregory Doran will take compassionate leave until early 2022 to care for his husband, celebrated performer Antony Sher.

Doran said in a statement: "I am very sorry to say that my husband, Tony Sher, has been diagnosed with a terminal illness, and in order to look after him, and with the agreement of the Board, I will be taking a period of compassionate leave with immediate effect. I expect to return in early 2022."

The venue's deputy artistic director Erica Whyman will assume the role of acting artistic director until Doran's return.

RSC's chair Nigel Hugill commented: "All our thoughts are very much with Greg and Tony at this extremely difficult time. The Board thank Erica for agreeing to take on the role of Acting Artistic Director and alongside Catherine as Executive Director, the RSC remains in very safe hands."

Sher has appeared in a wide array of critically acclaimed productions across an incredible career, with recent turns in the likes of The Tempest and Kunene and the King.