Tokyo Rose musical casting announced

Casting has been revealed for the upcoming production of Tokyo Rose, which

Written by Maryhee Yoon and Cara Baldwin, the show is based on the story of war-time disc jockey Iva Toguri, who resided in Japan during World War Two.

The piece won the The Edinburgh Untapped Award and the Les Enfants Terribles Stepladder Award, and was staged in 2019 as part of the Edinburgh Fringe after an initial spell at Derby Theatre.

Appearing in the show will be Maya Britto in the titular role, Kanako Nakano as Aunt / Ensemble, Lucy Park as Papa / Fujiwara / Ensemble, Yuki Sutton as Mama / Collins / Ensemble, Cara Baldwin as Dewolfe / Cousens / Ensemble and Amy Parker as Brundidge / Judge / Ensemble.

Directed by Hannah Benson, the piece has additional book by Jonathan Man, Hannah Benson and William Patrick Harrison, dramaturgy by Haruka Ueda, Benson and Man, composition by Harrison, vocal arrangements by Benson, production by Tanya Agarwal, set design by Luke W Robson, lighting by Holly Ellis, production management by LBRDR, costume by Erin Guan and publicity design by Rebecca Pitt.

The show will open at MAST Mayflower Studios on 16 September, before transferring to Southwark Playhouse in London (where it runs from 23 September to 16 October). After that, tour stops include Curve Leicester, North Wall in Oxford, Corn Exchange Newbury and the Birmingham Hippodrome.

WhatsOnStage said the piece saw "an entirely female ensemble sing through William Patrick Harrison's hard-hitting, rap and pop-y tunes with an incredible energy and lots of talent".