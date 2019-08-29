New Cinderella musical to run at Nuffield Southampton Theatres over Christmas

A brand new musical adaptation of Cinderella will run at Nuffield Southampton Theatres over Christmas, it has been announced.

Titled CinderELLA, the show will feature two protagonists – the younger Cinders and the older Ella. Billed as a "musical remix", the piece aims to "combine Freaky Friday with a tale as old as time". The musical will be directed by Michael Fentiman (Amélie the Musical), who also supplies book and lyrics with music and additional lyrics by Barnaby Race. Madeleine Girling will design the show.

Fentiman said: "I am incredibly excited to be developing CinderELLA with Nuffield Southampton Theatres this Christmas. Barnaby and I wanted to write a musical that refocused the famous fairytale. We wanted to find a way of talking about isolation and transformation not just from the perspective of a downtrodden ingenui, but also from the perspective of an older lady."

The show runs from 23 November 2019 to 5 January 2020, with casting to be announced.