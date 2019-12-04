Million Dollar Quartet to tour UK and Ireland in 2020

The Tony Award-winning musical Million Dollar Quartet will tour the UK and Ireland in 2020, it has been announced.

The show features 24 rock 'n' roll hits from Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins, including "Blue Suede Shoes", "Fever" and "Great Balls of Fire" and "Hound Dog". It is inspired by the real-life recording session that brought the four singers together for the only time on 4 December 1956 at Sun Records, Memphis.

Peter Duncan will return to play the father of rock 'n' roll Sam Phillips after his performance in the musical's 2017 UK tour. The stage production is written by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, directed by Olivier-nominated Ian Talbot and includes design by David Farley, lighting by David Howe and sound by Ben Harrison. Further casting will be announced in due course.

The production will open on 10 March at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre, before touring to Southend, Sunderland, Cambridge, Wimbledon, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Dublin, Nottingham, Aylesbury, Bromley, Plymouth, Cheltenham, Salisbury, Bradford and Wolverhampton.

Duncan commented: "I'm delighted to be playing the role of Sam Phillips in the greatest rock 'n' roll show ever and to be sharing the stage each night with four great performers as Elvis, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis."