Mayflower Theatre in Southampton to screen musical recordings throughout September

While it may not be able to present live shows with performers present, the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton will give audiences a stagey fix by screenings recordings of hit productions from the West End and beyond.

Across September, the venue has programmed the likes of The King and I, An American in Paris, 42nd Street, Kinky Boots, The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! and The Wind in the Willows.

The series is created alongside Stage2View, which helps distribute captured shows and place them inside venues.

Michael Ockwell, Mayflower Theatre chief executive said: "I am delighted to be able to bring audiences back into our venue for this film series, what better way to enjoy filmed versions of great musicals than to sit in our fabulous auditorium. Whilst we are unable to present our usual offering to full audiences, this innovative use of our space for musical films takes us back to our heritage with our venue being used for both live shows and films.

"With a venue of our size, the socially distanced audience can safely enjoy a unique experience."

Also being presented will be From Here to Eternity, John Logan's Red, Hetty Feather, Ruthless! The Musical, The Toxic Avenger and Riverdance.