Mayflower in Southampton to stage socially distanced pantomime, supported by the National Lottery

Christmas is no longer cancelled in Southampton!

The venue has revealed it will stage a socially distanced pantomime alongside producing partners Qdos.

The show, Sleeping Beauty, will star Joe Pasquale, Lesley Joseph, impersonator Ceri Dupree, Georgia Carr and Sarah Earnshaw. The show will play from Saturday 19 December for a limited two-week run.

Sleeping Beauty is supported by the National Lottery – who will help subsidise the cost for absent seating necessary to keep bubbles and households distant from one another.

Michael Ockwell, Mayflower Theatre Chief Executive said: "I am delighted that during these challenging times, we are able to bring much needed uplifting entertainment to Southampton with Sleeping Beauty. Thanks to our producers, Qdos Entertainment and The National Lottery, our audiences will be able to enjoy a safe socially distanced pantomime for the whole family this year. Audiences can look forward to something very special for the festive season. Christmas is ON in Southampton!"

From mid-January the theatre will also stage Six the Musical in a socially distanced run.