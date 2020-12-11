Joe Pasquale and Sarah Earnshaw to star in April in Paris tour

Hit play April in Paris will tour early next year, it has been revealed.

The piece, which follows a couple who go on a major journey through their relationship after 26 years of marriage, will star Joe Pasquale (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead) as well as Sarah Earnshaw (The Nightingales).

Opening in Wellingborough on 28 January 2021, the show will be directed by Richard Lewis and feature social distancing for audiences. It will subsequently visit Mayflower Southampton, Chesterfield Pomegranate, Coventry Belgrade and Nottingham Theatre Royal.

Godber said, "April in Paris is one of my favourite plays and I'm very excited about this new version with Joe and Sarah, directed by my long-time friend Richard Lewis. I hope that Al and Bet's trip to the French capital helps to raise the spirits and even a laugh or two, as they rekindle their romance amidst the baguettes, Beaujolais and the steak tartare! The play's message, that we need to be kind to each other, seems to me to be more relevant now than it ever was before!"

Further creative team members are to be revealed.