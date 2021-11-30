Girl from the North Country to tour the UK and Ireland

Award-winning piece Girl from the North Country will visit locations across the UK and Ireland from next summer.

Written and directed by Conor McPherson, with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, the musical is set in a guesthouse in the heart of America where a group of strangers meet.

The production will do a five-week stint at 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin from 25 June 2022 before it tours to Canterbury, Southampton, York, Salford Quays, Newcastle, Bath, Nottingham, Cheltenham, Plymouth, Bradford, Cardiff and Sheffield. Further dates are to be announced.

Writer and director Conor McPherson said: "Collaborating with Bob Dylan has been a unique privilege for me. We have had an amazing journey opening on Broadway and in the West End but I feel particularly excited and moved to finally bring this work to my home town of Dublin and on tour around the UK."

Bob Dylan said: "To be associated with Conor is one of the highlights of my professional life. It goes without saying the man is a genius for putting this thing together and I'm thrilled to be a part of the experience. My songs couldn't be in better hands."

The show is written and directed by McPherson, with scenic and costume design by Rae Smith, orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, additional arrangements by Hale and McPherson, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Simon Baker, movement direction by Lucy Hind and casting by Jessica Ronane.

The musical originally opened at the Old Vic in July 2017, transferring to the Noël Coward Theatre in December and winning two Olivier Awards for Sheila Atim and Shirley Henderson's performances.

The show received a five star review from WhatsOnStage when it first opened in the West End, with Ben Hewis saying that "a wide-ranging selection of Dylan's songs from across his remarkable career punctuates the piece with a poetic poignancy."