Photos: In rehearsals with new musical CinderELLA

Rehearsal photos have been released for an upcoming new musical adaptation of Cinderella, which opens at Nuffield Southampton Theatres later this month.

Titled CinderELLA, the show features two protagonists – the younger Cinders and the older Ella. Billed as a "musical remix", the piece aims to "combine Freaky Friday with a tale as old as time".

The production is directed by Michael Fentiman (Amélie the Musical), who also wrote the book and lyrics, with music and additional lyrics by Barnaby Race. Madeleine Girling designs the show.

Running from 23 November 2019 to 5 January 2020, it stars Valda Aviks (Ella), Emma Darlow (Melania) Tom Hier (Prince Charming and Policeman), Michael O'Connor (Harry), Jos Slovick (Daniel Deeni), Imelda Warren-Green (Ivanka) and Lydia White (Cinders).

Loading...