Cast for new musical Bombay Superstar announced

Casting has been revealed for the new Bollywood musical Bombay Superstar, which opens at the Belgrade Theatre before touring.

Set in the 1970s disco era, the show will star Nisha Aaliya (Ghosts) as Laila as well as Rav Moore (Precious Bazaar) as Sikandar. Moore was cast following a search for the next Bollywood superstar alongside Sony TV and Indian Idol.

Also appearing will be Pia Sutaria (recipient of the Disney Theatrical Productions scholarship) as Mala, Robby Khela (Indian Idol) as Vicky, with Sheetal Pandya (Udaa) as Dolly, Yanick Ghanty (Hullraisers) as Tiger, Chirag Rao (Bend It like Beckham) as Din Dayal and Amar (Winner of Best Female Singer at Asian Music Awards) as Pammi.

Aaron Mistry (Eternals), Daisy Hardy (Mission Cinderella), Pavan Maru, (a graduate from Bird College) and Alexandra Adams (a graduate from the Northern Ballet school), will appear in the ensemble.

Sâmir Bhamra's musical, produced by Phizzical Productions and co-produced with the Belgrade Theatre and New Wolsey Theatre, is delivered in English and sung in Hindi with subtitles throughout the show. The creative team includes musical director Hinal Pattani, video and caption designer Lewis den Hertog, lighting designer Mark Jonathan, associate lighting designer Callum MacDonald, relighter/production electrician Jonathan Terry, choreographer Rohan Shah and Shruti Shah, fight choreographer Chirag Lukha and assistant director Sophie Kandola.

After opening at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry on 18 October it will visit Hall for Cornwall, The New Wolsey Theatre, The Lowry and MAST Mayflower Studios.