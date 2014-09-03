WhatsOnStage Logo
Duchess Theatre, West End
The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920's murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong... does! The accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences!

Given 5 stars from The Daily Mail, called a ‘Gut-busting hit' by the New York Times and with celebrity endorsements from the likes of Ant and Dec as the 'funniest show we've seen! If you can get a ticket go’, what are you waiting for?

Now stumbling through its fourth catastrophic year, The Play That Goes Wrong is guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!

Special Offer Details
Valid selected Sunday-Friday performances until 13 February 2020. Book by 17 January 2020. Subject to availability.
