The Play That Goes Wrong extends West End run into 2026

The multi-award-winning West End production of The Play That Goes Wrong has now extended through to 2026, following last night’s tenth-anniversary gala performance at the Duchess Theatre!

Co-writers (and original cast members) Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields commented: “We are so proud that The Play That Goes Wrong is celebrating its tenth birthday in the West End. It is a such a joyful show that still makes us laugh even now. We are so grateful to everyone who has been part of its decade-long journey.”

WhatsOnStage was invited to the Duchess yesterday to meet Lewis and Sayer, alongside fellow original cast member Nancy Zamit, the results of which you can watch below:

Since its premiere at the Duchess Theatre in September 2014, The Play That Goes Wrong has garnered critical acclaim, earning awards such as the WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards for Best New Comedy in 2014 and in 2015 respectively, and the Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play following its Broadway transfer.

It has entertained over 3.5 million people worldwide, performing on every continent except Antarctica.

The current West End cast of The Play That Goes Wrong includes Jordan Akkaya (as Trevor), Daniel Anthony (as Dennis), Joe Bolland (as Jonathan), Daniel Fraser (as Chris), Billie Hamer (as Annie), Owen Jenkins (as Robert), Jay Olpin (as Max), and Hannah Sinclair Robinson (as Sandra). The understudies for the production are Alex Bird, Munashe Chirisa, Colm Gleeson, Dumile Sibanda, and Alice Stokoe.

Co-written by Mischief company members Lewis, Sayer, and Shields, and directed by Mark Bell, The Play That Goes Wrong features set designs by Nigel Hook, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, original music by Rob Falconer, and sound design by Andy Johnson. Amy Milburn serves as the associate director, with Anna Marshall as the assistant director. The West End production is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd, while casting is by Lucy Jenkins and Sooki McShane.

Tickets through to 1 February 2026 are on sale now.