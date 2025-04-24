The Play That Goes Wrong announces new West End cast and extends run

The Play That Goes Wrong has announced its 11th full cast change as the show continues its West End run at the Duchess Theatre.

The new company will begin performances from Tuesday 3 June 2025. The incoming cast features Izzy Edmunds-Clarke as Annie, Jack Hardwick as Chris, Robert Jackson as Robert, Jonty Peach as Jonathan, Charlotte Scott as Sandra, Mitesh Soni as Dennis, Tom Wainwright as Max and Ronnie Yorke as Trevor.

According to the production, Winston the dog is also expected to return in the role of Winston, subject to availability. Understudies for this new company will be Alex Blackie, Jake Burgum, Kitty Devlin, Louise Hoare and Ed Shamwana.

The production, created by Mischief, opened at the Duchess Theatre in September 2014 after an initial run at the Old Red Lion Theatre. Since then, it has become one of the longest-running comedies in the West End. Producers Kenny Wax and Stage Presence have extended booking for the show until 30 August 2026.

Mischief’s latest show, The Comedy About Spies, has started previews in the West End, with Christmas Carol Goes Wrong also slated for a festive stint in London alongside a tour.