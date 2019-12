About this show

The Book of Mormon comes from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and co-creator Robert Lopez. The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards® and four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical for both, follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that’s about as far away from Salt Lake City as you can get.



Age Guidance: 12+

Warning: Contains very strong language, haze, gunshots and loud noises

Running Time - 2 hours 30 minutes with an interval