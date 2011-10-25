About this show

In Matilda, the central character is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her parents but impresses her schoolteacher and, over the course of her first term at school, teacher and pupil have a profound effect on each other's lives.

Roald Dahl's much-loved story bursts into life on stage in this musical version by Dennis Kelly and award-winning musician and comedian Tim Minchin. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination. Suitable for ages 6+.

Recommended for ages 6+