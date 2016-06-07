WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

About this show

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children. While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

See parts One and Two on the same day with a matinee and evening combined ticket. For full cast and synopsis details see the individual Part One and Two listings

Show Details

Cast

Creatives