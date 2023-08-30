New cast for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child announced

A fresh ensemble is set to grace the stage for the upcoming performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the West End.

Slated for their inaugural show on October 17, 2023, taking on roles will be David Ricardo-Pearce, who is set to portray Harry Potter, while Polly Frame steps into the shoes of Ginny Potter, and Ellis Rae assumes the role of their son, Albus Potter. Thomas Aldridge continues to embody Ron Weasley, joined by Jade Ogugua, who makes her entrance as Hermione Granger. Taneetrah Porter adds depth to the cast as their daughter, Rose Granger-Weasley. Steve John Shepherd embraces the character of Draco Malfoy, while Harry Acklowe portrays his son, Scorpius Malfoy.

This lineup is joined by an ensemble of Ishmail Aaron, David Annen, Nairn Archer, Darrell Brockis, Sabina Cameron, Robert Curtis, Toby De Salis, Odelia Dizel-Cubuca, Rory Fraser, Jemma Geanaus, Harry Goodson-Bevan, Jemma Gould, Kelton Hoyland, David Ijiti, Chris Jarman, Sally Jayne Hind, Emma Louise Jones, Kathryn Meisle, Ian Redford, Abigail Rosser, Clancy Ryan, Tonny Shim, Adam Slynn, Sara Stewart, Benjamin Stratton, Maia Tamrakar, Alex Tomkins, Jake Tuesley, Sam Varley, Jess Vickers, Wreh-asha Walton, and Katie Wimpenny. The cast also includes Benedict Archer, Jonah Haas, Honor Hastings, Delilah O’Riordan, Jude Parry, Jojo Perez Hoadley, and Isabella Woodman, who will rotate in two children’s roles, bringing the total to a formidable ensemble of 47.

The original two-part, multi award-winning production is currently available for booking until May 19, 2024, at the Palace Theatre.