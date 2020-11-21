About this show

When a little boy builds a snowman in his garden, little does he know what Christmas Eve has in store for him. That night, he can't sleep, so he opens the front door and amazingly the snowman has come to life. The boy shows him into a cozy home and, in return, the snowman introduces the boy to his wintry world. They join hands and fly up into the night. As they fly, other snowman from the surrounding gardens take off to join them as they travel to the Snowman's Ball where Father Christmas gives the boy a present of a scarf. Next morning, having returned home, the boy is saddened to find the snowman has melted. His tears turn to joy however when he discovers the scarf and he remembers his fantastic journey.