About this show

For free, every weekday at 1pm for 30 minutes, the King's Head Theatre is streaming a different window into the theatre accessible to everybody: our entire community, from artists to audiences to just Facebook followers, we can stay connected and we can develop together. On Tuesday, we are joined by Adam Hemming, artistic director of the Space, to discuss new online programme Locked Down, Looking Up, life at the venue before lockdown and how to keep things fresh after 15 years in the same role. On Wednesday, theatre director Deborah Edgington, director of 10x10 New Writing Festival, will talk about directing at new writing festivals. Thursday will be a Skills Session with a leading industry professional: this week, Cheryl Ndione, founder and director of Purple Moon Drama, on how to set up a youth theatre company. On Friday, Dr Farokh Soltani, lecturer in Writing for Stage and Broadcast Media at RCSSD, will give a talk on examining pedagogical approaches to writing.