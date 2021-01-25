About this show

New short plays by local playwrights. ELE Group (East London & Essex Playwriting Group) showcases a selection of new short plays written by local writers in a rehearsed reading with professional actors and director. Fragments is a collection of individual short plays that together piece together the fragments, trials and tribulations, wins and losses that make life whole. The plays too are fragments or short pieces of writing that may be self-contained, part of a bigger story and all come together for this one show.