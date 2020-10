About this show

McCartney: The Show recreates the masterworks of Sir Paul McCartney and The Beatles, spanning over six decades. Featuring over 40 monster hits such as 'Band On The Run', 'Can't Buy Me Love', 'Yesterday', 'Live and Let Die', 'Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band' and 'Hey Jude', this is a show for any McCartney, Wings or Beatles fan.