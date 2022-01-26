Watch the Everybody's Talking About Jamie cast perform a medley on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Watch the cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, led by Layton Williams, rule The Late Late Show with James Corden with a medley of hits from the show!

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning show opened at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles on 16 January and is scheduled to run until 20 February.

The production, directed by Jonathan Butterell, is inspired by a BBC documentary about Jamie Campbell, who wanted to begin a career as a drag queen at the age of 16.

The show features music by The Feeling's Dan Gillespie Sells, book and lyrics by Tom McRae, set and costumes by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting by Lucy Carter, sound by Paul Groothuis and video design by Luke Halls. Theo Jamieson is the musical supervisor, Richard Weeden the musical director, Will Burton the casting director and George Richmond-Scott the associate director.