Utopia Theatre announces free online workshops and masterclasses for people of African origin

Sheffield-based Utopia Theatre has unveiled a new series of online events and workshops from June to December 2020.

Throughout the six months, there will be a series of special performances, workshops and more across social media platforms. Over 50 African Theatre professionals will work with people of African origin aged 16 or above to create and inspire.

Those participating in Utopia's Creative Hub will include Patrice Naiambana (Barber Shop Chronicles), Kehinde Bankole (Nollywood award winning actress), Sola Akingbola (Jamiroquai percussionist band member), Madeline Appiah (Tina), Oladipo Agboluaje (award winning playwright) Sarah Niles (Three Sisters), Gbolahan Obisesan (Artistic director, Brixton House) and Natalie Ibu (Artistic Director, Tiata Fahodzi) and Aar Manta (singer-songwriter, actor, composer, instrumentalist and music producer).

Artistic director and CEO of Utopia Theatre Mojisola Elufowoju said today: "The impact of Covid-19 and the closure of theatres has meant that we as a company have to continue to find ways to engage our audiences and ensure that those who are working within our industry are sustained throughout these difficult times. The Creative Hub is our opportunity for us to serve our audiences and our freelancers."

