Typical Girls at Sheffield Crucible: first look photos released

First look photos have been released for Typical Girls, which has its world premiere in Sheffield.

Directed by Clean Break's Róisín McBrinn with musical direction by Rosie Bergonzi, assistant direction by Aaliyah Mckay, design by Kat Heath, lighting by Katy Morrison, associate lighting by Rachel Cleary, sound design by Beth Duke, movement direction by Chi San Howard, musical director mentoring by Yshani Perinpanayagam, line production by 45 North, casting by Nadine Rennie and featuring the music of The Slits, the piece plays from 24 September to 16 October.

The play follows the story of a group of women inside a mental health unit in a prison, who form their own punk band inspired by The Slits.

Carrie Rock and Lara Grace Ilori

© Helen Murray

Carrie Rock

© Helen Murray

Appearing in the show are Helen Cripps (Women Beware Women), Lucy Edkins ([BLANK]), Lucy Ellinson (Run Sister Run), Eddy Queens (Through This Mist), Alison Fitzjohn (The Band), Lara Grace Ilori (Living Newspaper Edition 6) and Carrie Rock (Julius Caesar).

Eddy Queens and Lara Grace Ilori

© Helen Murray

Helen Cripps and Alison Fitzjohn

© Helen Murray

Lara Grace Illori and the company

© Helen Murray

Lara Grace Illori and the company

© Helen Murray

The company

© Helen Murray

Lucy Edkins

© Helen Murray