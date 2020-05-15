Sheffield Theatres to present outdoor performances of Shakespeare shows in 2020

Sheffield Theatres has announced plans to perform shows outdoors later this year.

The outdoor performances will be taking place in the city's green spaces and operate in conjunction with official guidance on outdoor gathering. Further information will follow when further government advice is available.

Robert Hastie, artistic director commented: "We want to offer the city some joy and find a safe way to bring people together to experience live performance again. The last few weeks have reminded all of us here that theatre is what we do, not just the building where we usually do it. As long as we can make sure that everyone involved is safe, we can still be creative and make some great theatre happen for audiences around the city. If you can't come to us, we'll come to you.

"We'll be making these shows with the same bold energy we always do, telling Shakespeare's timeless stories with passion and humour, so that families, students and theatre-lovers of all ages can share in the joy of live performance."

The venue has also stated that it has cancelled all performances and will close all spaces until at least 20 July, citing the impossibility of rehearsing new productions.