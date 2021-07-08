Sheffield Theatres to stage She Loves Me, Anna Karenina and new Morgan Lloyd Malcom play

Sheffield Theatres have unveiled a new season of work leading them into the new year.

The season opens with Morgan Lloyd Malcom's gig musical Typical Girls, co-created with Clean Break and directed by Róisín McBrinn with design by Kat Heath. Set in a mental health unit inside a prison, it runs from 24 September to 16 October.

Over Christmas the venue will revive Joe Masteroff, Jerry Brock and Sheldon Harnick's hit musical She Loves Me, the very same one that inspired romantic comedy You've Got Mail. Directed by the venues artistic director Paul Hastie, the show runs from 11 December to 15 January, with design by Ben Stones, movement by Ewan Jones and casting by Stuart Burt.

Helen Edmundson will adapt Tolstoy's classic novel Anna Karenina, directed by Anthony Lau and running from 5 to 26 February 2022.