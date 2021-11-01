She Loves Me revival at Sheffield Crucible announces complete cast

Exclusive: Casting has been revealed for Sheffield Crucible's festive revival of hit musical She Loves Me.

Based on the story that inspired You've Got Mail, Joe Masteroff, Jerry Brock and Sheldon Harnick's hit musical runs from 11 December to 15 January.

The show's creative team is led by director Robert Hastie, alongside designer Ben Stones, musical director Caroline Humphris, choreographer Ewan Jones, lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound designer Mike Walker, orchestral manager David Gallagher, casting director Stuart Burt CDG, assistant director Hannah Benson, assistant musical director Sarah Dyer and orchestrator Jason Carr.

Appearing in the show will be Adele Anderson playing Head Waiter (Fascinating Aïda), Lewis Cornay playing Arpad Laszlo (John and Jen, The Book of Mormon), Andy Coxon playing Steven Kodaly (Curtains, West Side Story), Marc Elliott playing Ladislav Sipos (The Girl on the Train, Macbeth), Kaisa Hammarlund playing Ilona Ritter (Fun Home, Sweet Charity), Karl Seth playing Zoltan Maraczek (Annie Get Your Gun, The Kite Runner), David Thaxton playing Georg Nowack (The Phantom Of The Opera, Passion), and Alex Young playing Amalia Balash (Guys and Dolls, Standing at the Sky's Edge).

The ensemble includes Zac Adlam (Cinderella), Michael Anderson (The Sound of Music), Kamau Davis (Sleeping Beauty), Lawrence Guntert (Cabaret, also dance Captain and assistant choreographer for She Loves Me), Samantha Hull (Guys and Dolls), Esme Laudat (Hairspray) and Gleanne Purcell-Brown (Curtains'').

Hastie said today: "Our Christmas musical this year promises to be a glorious, heart-warming swirl of festive joy. It's a classic story of true love flourishing where you least expect it, set amid the bustle of December shoppers. We can't wait to present you with a Christmas treat featuring new and familiar faces on the Crucible stage this winter."