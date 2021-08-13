Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's Typical Girls announces full casting

Complete casting has been revealed for Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's (Emilia) new play Typical Girls, co-produced by Sheffield Theatres and Clean Break.

Directed by Clean Break's Róisín McBrinn with musical direction by Rosie Bergonzi, assistant direction by Aaliyah Mckay, design by Kat Heath, lighting by Katy Morrison, associate lighting by Rachel Cleary, sound design by Beth Duke, movement direction by Chi San Howard, musical director mentoring by Yshani Perinpanayagam, line production by 45 North and featuring the music of The Slits, the piece plays from 24 September to 16 October.

The play follows the story of a group of women inside a mental health unit in a prison, who form their own punk band inspired by The Slits.

Appearing in the show are Helen Cripps (Women Beware Women), Lucy Edkins ([BLANK]), Lucy Ellinson (Run Sister Run), Eddy Queens (Through This Mist), Alison Fitzjohn (The Band), Lara Grace Ilori (Living Newspaper Edition 6) and Carrie Rock (Julius Caesar).

McBrinn said today: "We're over the moon to be co-producing this raucous, explosive show! Morgan's script is electric, and we have a stellar creative team and hugely exciting cast. Clean Break is so proud to be returning with this joyous, important play and to be exploding it onto the beautiful Crucible stage!"