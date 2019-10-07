Guys and Dolls at Sheffield Crucible full cast to star Natalie Casey and Kadiff Kirwan

Full casting has been announced for Sheffield Theatres' revival of Guys and Dolls, which opens at the Crucible Theatre on 7 December.

Appearing in the production will be Natalie Casey (Miss Adelaide), Darragh Cowley (Lt Brannigan), Dafydd Emyr (Big Jule), Jacob Fisher (Harry the Horse), Adrian Hansel (Benny Southstreet), Dawn Hope (General Cartwright), Kadiff Kirwan (Sky Masterson), TJ Lloyd (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Matthew Malthouse (Rusty Charlie), Martin Marquez (Nathan Detroit), Ross McLaren (Angie the Ox), Garry Robson (Arvide Abernathy), Alex Young (Sarah Brown), Shaquille Brush (Havana Boy), Frances Camier (Havana Girl), Charlotte Coggin, Adam Denman, Emily Dunn, Tash Holway, Samantha Hull, Kate Playdon and Anthony Starr.

Based on the book by Damon Runyon, Frank Loesser, Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows' hit musical features classic numbers such as "Luck be a Lady", "Guys and Dolls" and "Sit Down, You're Rocking the Boat".

Guys and Dolls will be directed by the venue's artistic director Robert Hastie, with design by Janet Bird, choreography by Matt Flint, musical direction and new arrangements by Will Stuart, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound by Mike Walker, casting by Stuart Burt and wigs by Lucile Pinho Da Costa.

Sheffield Theatres recently announced its 2020 spring season, including a production of Coriolanus and a stage version of Oscar and the Pink Lady.