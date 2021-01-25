Everybody's Talking About Jamie musical movie new photos released

New photos have been released for the upcoming Everybody's Talking About Jamie film.

While the film's release date is currently unconfirmed, more information is being revealed about the upcoming flick – which stars newcomer Max Harwood in the titular role. Lauren Patel, also making her big screen debut, plays Jamie's best friend Pritti Pasha. Richard E Grant plays Hugo / Loco Chanelle, with national treasure Sarah Lancashire as Jamie's mum Margaret.

Margaret's best friend Ray is played by Shobna Gulati (who appeared in the stage show) while Sharon Horgan, of Catastrophe fame, takes on the role of Jamie's teacher Miss Hedge. Other members of the cast include Ralph Ineson (a TV veteran) as Jamie's dad, Samuel Bottomley as Dean Paxton, Ramzan Miah as Zayn, and the original Jamie from the stage show, John McCrea, will play the Young Loco Chanelle.

Sarah Lancashire as Margaret New, Shobna Gulati as Ray and Max Harwood as Jamie New

© 2021 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Max Harwood as Jamie New and Lauren Patel as Pritti Pasha

© 2021 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

The show's original director Jonathan Butterell helms the film adaptation (making his feature debut), while book writer and lyricist Tom MacRae pens the screenplay. Dan Gillespie Sells' tunes are back in full force, while Anne Dudley will work with Sells on the score. Shaheen Baig cast the film, which has cinematography by Christopher Ross (who also worked on Yesterday and Cats).

Max Harwood as Jamie New and Richard E Grant as Loco Chanelle

© 2021 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

The WOSAward-winning musical is based on the story of Jamie Campbell, as featured in the documentary Drag Queen at Sixteen. The documentary was adapted for the stage back in 2017, and follows a young boy, Jamie New (renamed for the show) who aspires to be a drag queen while tackling a turbulent time growing up in Sheffield. It has some cracking tunes including "And You Don't Even Know It" and "He's My Boy". It should be back on in the West End as soon as possible.