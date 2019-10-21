Blood Brothers understudy Shaun McCourt becomes first to play both leading males roles

Shaun McCourt is the first actor to perform both the leading male roles in Blood Brothers as part of its current UK tour.

The performer went on to play Mickey at the last minute – with no rehearsal and having never played the role previously – during a matinee performance on 19 October at Derby Theatre. Current understudy Connor Bannister was taken ill 35 minutes into the show, himself standing in for lead actor Alexander Patmore who was unable to perform due to a back injury.

McCourt took over the part having never even seen some of the scenes, since his regular part kept him occupied elsewhere.

Shaun McCourt and Joel Benedict in Blood Brothers



Earlier in the week, McCourt played twin brother Eddie for the first time as part of his contracted understudy role, becoming the first actor to play both leading males roles in the production's history.

Blood Brothers is currently touring the UK and will visit Hull, York, Crewe, Hastings, Dartford, Sunderland, Eastbourne, Brighton, Woking and Lichfield until 11 April.